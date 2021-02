Reuters

Christopher Bell passed Joey Logano for the lead with two laps to go Sunday and then drove away for the victory in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 NASCAR Cup Series race on the infield road course at Daytona International Speedway. The win marked the first Cup Series win for Bell, who was on newer tires than Logano at the end. The Joe Gibbs Racing was making his 38th Cup start, and according to Nascar.com, he became just the 15th Cup Series driver to capture his first win on a road course.