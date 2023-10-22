After debacle at Miami, Clemson football is stumbling toward a finish not seen since 2010

Last week, during his weekly call-in show, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney touched on the fickleness of some fans.

“Maybe we need to lose a few games and lighten up the bandwagon,” Swinney said. “Sometimes the bandwagon can get a little too full.”

Rest assured the bandwagon got considerably less crowded late Saturday night.

If Saturday night’s game at Miami was a midseason exam for Clemson, which it most assuredly was, the Tigers flunked miserably.

Clemson continued to test the patience of its fans against the Hurricanes, blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and eventually losing 28-20 in two overtimes, becoming the first ACC team to lose to a Mario Cristobal-coached Miami team at Hard Rock Stadium.

It seemed that the Tigers not only didn’t benefit from having an open date last week, but actually regressed instead of rebounding. The loss essentially drove a finishing nail into the Tigers’ hopes of reaching an ACC Championship Game; the quest now may become can the Tigers simply finish with a winning record in the league?

Clemson is 4-3 this season – and 7-6 over its last 13 games – and the future isn’t nearly as bright and sunny as it had been during the program’s heyday.

Even next week’s game at N.C. State no longer appears to be a stroll in the park, nor certainly a game against Notre Dame the week after. Then the Tigers face Georgia Tech followed by North Carolina with Drake Maye to round out the ACC slate.

Wins are no longer a given against opponents that not so long ago typically forced us to debate how large Clemson’s victory margin night be.

Those days are over.

Now Swinney is having flashbacks to 2010.

“I feel like I’m reliving 2010 all over again,” Swinney said Saturday night.

You remember 2010, don’t you?

’Twas the only losing season of Swinney’s career – 6-7 overall, a 4-4 ACC ledger, a fourth-place finish in the Atlantic Division and five losses by six points or less, including a 31-26 defeat at the hands of South Florida in the Meineke Car Care Bowl.

This season may not be destined for such a finish, but then again this team has shown that it is plenty capable of doing things that aren’t indicative of a well-coached team.

Miscues, primarily in the form of fumbles, of course, but there’s more than that dragging this team into the nether regions of mediocrity, and I’m not sure that Dabo has been able to definitively put his finger on what the culprits are and whether they can be corrected.

This much is certain – he’s running out of time to do so.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football is stumbling toward a finish not seen since 2010