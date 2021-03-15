Deatrich Wise re-signs with Patriots

The Patriots have been busy sealing agreements with free agents from other teams on Monday and they found some time to re-sign one of their own as well.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that defensive end Deatrich Wise has agreed to a new deal with the team. No terms of the contract were included in the report.

Wise was a 2017 fourth-round pick in New England and he missed two regular season games over his four years with the team. He had 131 tackles, 14 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those outings.

Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler are also set for free agency on the Patriots defensive line.

