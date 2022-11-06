Deatrich Wise says Patriots saw Colts' fourth-down attempts as sign of 'disrespect'

Deatrich Wise: Patriots defense fed off 'disrespect' from Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL players will go to great lengths to motivate themselves, even against clearly inferior opponents.

Deatrich Wise proved as much Sunday after the New England Patriots' 26-3 rout of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts' offense looked completely inept under second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, mustering just 121 total yards (its fewest in a game since 1997) and going 0-for-14 on third down.

Indy also went for it twice on fourth down and was stopped twice. Those two fourth-down attempts were mostly out of necessity for a sputtering Colts offense trying to get something going, but Wise said New England's defense still took the play calls personally.

"One thing we talked about was stepping up in big moments and big areas on the field," Wise told reporters after the game. "All the third down plays, our goal was to affect the quarterback and get after him, and when it was fourth down, we kind of took it as disrespect, like, 'If you want to run the ball on us, we're going to stop you.' And we did that twice.

"That's kind of our motto and mindset: stop anything that comes our way."

The Colts' offense did the opposite of disrespect the Patriots on Sunday, putting forth an offensive performance that wide receiver Parris Campbell called "embarrassing." Still, Wise's mindset is one the Patriots' defense has carried throughout the season, as defensive tackle Davon Godchaux made similar comments after the team's Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions.

That mindset clearly worked Sunday, as Wise and the New England pass rush wreaked havoc on Ehlinger with nine sacks, which tied a franchise record for the most in one game.