Reporters at the open portion of Patriots practice on Tuesday noted that defensive end Deatrich Wise was the only player who wasn’t on the field.

The team’s injury report brings word about the reason for his absence. Wise wasn’t at the walkthrough practice because of an illness. He has 32 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble on the season.

Wednesday will bring another practice and the team will issue injury designations for Thursday’s game against the Falcons. It’s looking like those designations will be more promising for running back Damien Harris and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski.

Both players missed the win over the Browns with concussions, but both were listed as limited participants in practice on Tuesday after being listed as out on Monday. Linebacker Josh Uche (ankle) was also listed as limited.

Tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), punter Jake Bailey (knee), linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (hip), tackle Trent Brown (calf), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), kicker Nick Folk (knee), wide receiver N'Keal Harry (knee), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (ankle), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), cornerback Jalen Mills (forearm), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) were listed as limited again on Tuesday.

Deatrich Wise out of Patriots practice with an illness originally appeared on Pro Football Talk