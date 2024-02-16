Deatrich Wise Jr. weighs in on Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes debate

The Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady debate has raged on, following the Kansas City Chiefs winning their third Super Bowl in five years. New England Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. weighed in on the debate in an interview with Patriots Wire’s Jordy McElroy.

Wise is coming off a 2023 season that saw him record 54 tackles and 4.5 sacks. It was his second year in a row with at least 50 tackles in a season. He also knows a thing or two about Brady. The Patriots captain was teammates with Brady from 2017-2019, and the two won Super Bowl LIII together during the 2018 season.

Wise gave a measured answer on the Brady-Mahomes debate as the latter continues to set records.

“I think [Mahomes] is definitely on track to be up there with the GOATs when he retires,” said Wise. “I think he’s doing some great things so far early in his career. Honestly, they compare him to Tom Brady a lot because of the amount of success that they both have achieved. And the numbers are very similar. So just if he continues to do what he’s doing, he’ll be talked about amongst with the greats.”

Wise’s assessment is fair, given that Mahomes is only 28 years old. The Chiefs have won the last seven AFC West division titles and the last two conference championships.

Kansas City will be looking for a three-peat when the 2024 season begins.

