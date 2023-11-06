Deaths Reported in Fire at Canadian High Commission in Nigeria

At least two people were said to have died in an explosion and fire at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, on November 6, according to Canadian and local reports.

“A tanker that was inside the generator building exploded … killing two men who worked for the company managing the generator,” Mercy Douglass of the FCT Fire Service was quoted as saying by CBC News.

Punch news said others were taken to hospital.

No official statement had been made at the time of writing. Credit: @Clintonncobb via Storyful