Death of Ty Jordan has Oregon Ducks & Oregon State Beavers devastated originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The college football world is waking up to devastating news.

Ty Jordan, Utah Utes running back and Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, has died.

According to the Denton (Texas) Police Department, Jordan accidentally shot himself. He was pronounced dead at a local area hospital where after life-saving measures were applied.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham released a statement Saturday:

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan. Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

The sports world is reacting, as well, including members of the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers.

As a freshman, Jordan rushed for 597 yards and 6 touchdowns. He accounted for 723 all-purpose yards and was named 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and earned All-Pac-12 second-team honors earlier this week. He was the first Utah player to earn conference Freshman of the Year honors in 20 years.

This story is updating