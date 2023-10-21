Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reveals what he "hates" about show filming

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has revealed the one thing that he hates about playing DI Neville Parker in the crime comedy-drama series.

The BBC series debuted in 2011, and it follows various detectives and their teams, as they solve a weekly murder case on the fictional island of Saint Marie.

Little, who plays DI Neville Parker, regularly shares set secrets and behind-the-scenes insights on social media, and he's now revealed what he dislikes when filming the show.

Hosting one of his regular live Q&A sessions on Instagram, a fan asked Little whether he has to shave to play Neville, to which he answered: "Yes I do and I hate it."

Little continued by justifying his hatred of the grooming regime, adding: "Three things; One, it's a pain. Two, I'm lazy. And three, I always feel I look so much better with a beard.

"So every day it's devastating going: 'Oh, I've got to take it off."

The actor has starred in Death in Paradise since its ninth series, following in the footsteps of previous series leads Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and Ardal O'Hanlon.

Little previously confirmed that filming on the show's upcoming 13th season in Guadeloupe is due to end before the month is out, and confirmed this again in his latest Q&A with the news that the team has "about two weeks" of filming left.

Sharing some hints about what fans can expect in the new series, he recently said: "More of the same, the stuff that we know and love. We're going to try and pick up it with the tone [from] at the end of last year.

"We really tried to push the boat out with series 12. Not just a mystery every week, solving the mystery and moving on, but in the course of a series really trying to find challenges for the main characters.

"There's going to be more challenges [ahead] for the characters."

Death in Paradise and its spin-off, Beyond Paradise, air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer.

