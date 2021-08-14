Death of former Houston track star Cameron Burrell ruled a suicide

Editor's note: This story contain a description of suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

A medical examiner officially ruled the death of former NCAA track champion and son of former Olympic gold medalist Cameron Burrell a suicide on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

Cameron died of a “gunshot wound to the head,” the report from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said, per the report. He was found in a Houston-area parking garage.

“We may never know why Cameron made such a decision,” his dad, Leroy Burrell, said in a statement, via The Associated Press. “We encourage anyone who may be struggling in their lives to reach out for help. You are not alone, and you are surrounded by more people who love and care for you than you may think in a dark moment.”

Cameron was the NCAA 100-meter champion for Houston in 2018, and anchored the Cougars’ 4x100 championship relay team that year.

Both Leroy and Cameron’s mom, Michell Finn-Burrell, won gold medals at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. Leroy won his medal with the 4x100 relay team — which included Carl Lewis, Michael Marsh and Dennis Mitchell and set a then world record of 37.40 — and Michelle won a gold medal in the women's 4x100 relay. Lewis is also Cameron's godfather.

Leroy also ran track at Houston, and has served as the track coach for the past 23 years. Cameron beat his dad’s school record in the 100 meters in 2017, and was a five-time All-American.

A visitation for Cameron will be held on Sunday, and a funeral is scheduled for Monday.

