Deas scores 16, sparks La Salle past St. Bonaventure, 73-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Isiah Deas had 16 points as La Salle defeated Saint Bonaventure 73-65 on Saturday.

Sherif Kenney had 14 points for La Salle (14-14, 5-11 Atlantic 10 Conference). David Beatty added 11 points. Saul Phiri had 11 points and seven rebounds. Christian Ray had 6 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Lofton had 17 points and six assists for the Bonnies (18-11, 10-6). Jaren English added 13 points and nine rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had 11 points.

La Salle plays UMass at home on Wednesday. Saint Bonaventure plays Saint Joseph's at home on Wednesday.

