Dearica Hamby to replace injured Cameron Brink on U.S. Olympic 3x3 team

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby is replacing teammate Cameron Brink, who suffered a torn ACL last week, on the U.S. Olympic 3x3 basketball team. (Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

Dearica Hamby was named to the U.S. Olympic 3x3 basketball team, the Sparks announced Monday. Hamby replaces teammate Cameron Brink, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during the Sparks’ loss to the Connecticut Sun last week.

Hamby, who will join Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith on the 3x3 roster, has previous USA Basketball 3x3 experience. The two-time WNBA All-Star was MVP of the 2023 3x3 AmeriCup and was part of the national team's camp in Springfield, Mass., in April.

“It is an honor to announce Dearica Hamby’s addition to the USA 3x3 Women’s National Team and we look forward to getting to work as a squad very soon,” Jay Demings, USA Basketball 3x3 national team director and member of the USA Basketball 3x3 women’s selection committee, said in a statement. “USA Basketball continues to keep Cameron Brink in our thoughts as she focuses on her recovery.”

Hamby is having a standout season with the Sparks and recently signed a contract extension through the 2025 season. She leads the WNBA in double-doubles (11), ranks second in defensive rebounds per game (8.8) and third in rebounds per game (10.4). Through 17 contests, Hamby is averaging 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Earlier this season, Hamby was named the Western Conference Player of the Week after taking down Las Vegas, her former team.

“The Sparks are proud of how she consistently shows up as a leader, a teammate, and a competitor all while consistently producing on the court,” Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley said in a statement. “We are excited to cheer for her and the 3x3 team as they compete for gold in Paris.”

The 3x3 Olympic basketball competition is scheduled for July 30-Aug. 5 at Place de la Concorde in Paris.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.