Dearica Hamby with an And One vs. Indiana Fever
Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Indiana Fever, 05/30/2021
Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.
PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from several athletes on Thursday but was slammed by French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton after saying she would not attend press conferences at this year's French Open. Having said that the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health, four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka was supported by rival Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist.
World number two Daniil Medvedev has never won a match at the French Open, yet the Russian is feeling confident ahead of the claycourt Grand Slam, which starts on Sunday. Medvedev lost all his four first-round matches at Roland Garros since his debut in 2017 and has only one win to his name on clay this season. "I have to say coming here was my first practice yesterday, I was playing amazing so far," Medvedev, who will start his campaign against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, told a news conference on Friday.
Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]
Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship. Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans' third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. “The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” said Boyle, at 36 the Americans' oldest player.
In the past quarter century, there has only been one driver to win both the Coca-Cola 600 and the NASCAR Cup Series title in the same year. His name is Jeff Gordon — should sound familiar — and he actually accomplished the feat twice in back-to-back seasons from 1997-98. The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet […]
Two years after being forced to retire from boxing, Anthony Ogogo is working with All Elite Wrestling and is taking part in one of its signature events, “Double or Nothing."
In the end, there appeared to be never any doubt WNBA star Liz Cambage would suit up for her third Olympics for Australia. Cambage was included Wednesday in the 12-women Opals team for the Tokyo Games, ending an earlier saga in which she first threatened to boycott the games but later changed her mind. Two-time Olympian Jenna O’Hea will captain the squad and Rio Olympians Katie Ebzery, Cayla George, Tessa Lavey, Leilani Mitchell, Stephanie Talbot and Marianna Tolo return for their second games.
Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.
The Knicks tying their first-round playoff series with the Atlanta Hawks was spurred on by Rose and Taj Gibson starting the second half, with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau leaning on his old horses to get his team through more quarters of playoff nerves. You might as well call them the KnickerBulls.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combine for 65 on 24-for-35 shooting as the Clippers overcome a 19-point deficit in a game they had to win.
Despite an electrifying 47-point performance from Ja Morant, the Jazz even the series, which shifts to Memphis on Saturday.