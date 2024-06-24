Dearica Hamby will fill in for injured Cameron Brink on 3x3 women's Olympic team in Paris

Dearica Hamby is going to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hamby, the Los Angeles Sparks forward who’s having a career year, will fill in on the American women’s 3x3 basketball team after Cameron Brink, also of the Sparks, suffered a torn ACL on June 18. Brink will miss the rest of the 2024 WNBA season.

The-two time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year (2019 and 2020), Hamby is currently averaging 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Sparks. After All-Star campaigns in 2021 and 2022, Hamby is likely to be named to the 2024 All-Star team as well. The 2024 All-Star game will pit the league’s All-Stars against the Olympic women’s 5-on-5 team.

Hamby will join Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard and Cierra Burdick on 3x3, where the Americans are the defending gold medalists. The 3x3 event made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 30-year-old Hamby has previous USA Basketball experience with both 3x3 and 5-on-5, helping the Americans win the gold medal at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in Puerto, where she was named tournament MVP after averaging 6.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and leading the team in total key assists, with 10.

Hamby is one of just three WNBA athletes in the history of the 28-year-old league to return to play after giving birth multiple times. She has two children, Amaya (7) and Legend (1).

