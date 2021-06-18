Dearica Hamby with the Deep 3 vs. New York Liberty
Dearica Hamby with the Deep 3 vs. New York Liberty, 06/17/2021
Dearica Hamby with the Deep 3 vs. New York Liberty, 06/17/2021
Kayla McBride dropped 22 PTS to go with 4 REB as the Lynx took care of business against Dallas.
Erica Wheeler led the Sparks to victory over the Mercury 85-80. Wheelers scored 18 points and 10 assists, while Brittney Griner added 30 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix.
With a victory over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, Mystics head coach Mike Thibault made WNBA history by securing his 350th career win.
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. Indiana Fever, 06/17/2021
Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings) with a 2-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 06/17/2021
38 points from Khris Middleton.
Myanmar's government was overthrown in a coup in February.
The Hawks have worse odds to advance than the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers.
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are the first athletes to share a "Madden" cover since 2010.
England looks for a second win against Scotland, but it may be better to finish second in the group than first.
The fan who showed faith in the Suns after a fight in Denver will receive a signed Devin Booker jersey.
These guys are getting paid tens of millions of dollars to play in the NBA. The International Olympic Committee meanwhile pays them nothing — it simply provides a platform to market themselves on a global stage.
Atlanta closed Game 5 out on a 51-23 run — including a 14-0 sprint to the finish — to secure a 109-106 win and head home with a chance to close the series out on Friday.
Brooks and the Wizards reportedly couldn't come to terms on a new contract.
Michael Jordan and his boat, Catch 23, have gone fishing.
Denmark scored less than two minutes into the game.
Brooks Koepka starts in ominous form - he's two-under after his opening round at Torrey Pines Russell Henley is the early leader after a four-under 67 Brooks Koepka took the advantage on the leaderboard over Bryson DeChambeau, but the latter reckoned he could claim the bragging rights in their increasingly petty spat after the first day of the US Open at Torrey Pines. The latter managed to “videobomb” the former during a TV interview that aped the incident that occurred in last month’s US PGA Ch
At an emotional post-race news conference, Simone Manuel detailed physical and mental health struggles that have impacted her throughout 2021.
Tyler Glasnow said that he believes "100%" that he hurt his arm because of MLB's new crackdown on foreign substances.
Oscar De La Hoya's last fight was in December of 2008.