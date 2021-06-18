Dearica Hamby with the Deep 3 vs. New York Liberty

The Telegraph

Brooks Koepka starts in ominous form - he's two-under after his opening round at Torrey Pines Russell Henley is the early leader after a four-under 67 Brooks Koepka took the advantage on the leaderboard over Bryson DeChambeau, but the latter reckoned he could claim the bragging rights in their increasingly petty spat after the first day of the US Open at Torrey Pines. The latter managed to “videobomb” the former during a TV interview that aped the incident that occurred in last month’s US PGA Ch