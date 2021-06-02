Dearica Hamby with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/01/2021
Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/01/2021
It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.
Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the United States won its fourth straight game in the world hockey championship, beating Norway 2-1 on Saturday. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves and Conor Garland also scored. The Americans are second in Group B, a point behind Finland — which beat the U.S. in the opener — with two games left.
Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics, 05/30/2021
Led by Jayson Tatums Playoff career-high 50 points, along with six rebounds and seven assists, the No. 7 seed Celtics defeated the No. 2 seed Nets, 125-119, in Game 3. James Harden tallied 41 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets, while Kevin Durant added 39 points and nine rebounds in the losing effort. The Nets lead this best-of-seven series, 2-1, with Game 4 taking place on Sunday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET
The Rays and Yankees renew their intense AL East rivalry with a Memorial Day matinee in the Bronx to begin a four-game series. “They hate us and so it’s easy for us to get more excited to play those guys,” Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Thompson said. The first-place Rays (34-20) have won 15 of 16 and are tied with San Diego for the best record in the majors.
Hendrick Motorsports passed Petty Enterprises on NASCAR’s all-time wins list for team owners Sunday night, with Kyle Larson breaking the tie by providing the organization’s 269th Cup Series victory, a Coca-Cola 600 triumph at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Rick Hendrick, 71, celebrated at the 1.5-mile track located nearly the same distance away from his team’s sprawling […]
It’s hard to negotiate the visual of white fans going after Black players, unprompted and seemingly doing so under the shroud of privilege and entitlement.
BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's NBA action.
Jim "Bones" Mackay, Jeff Coston and Xander Schauffele dish three great Phil Mickelson stories you've got to hear about.
Build a collection of shirts in support of the greatest athlete of all time.
Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves visited with Jameson and Kimmy Terzini before the race as part of a parade. He kept his promise to return if he won.
LaMarcus Aldridge discusses "only thing he wishes" was better relationship with Damian Lillard
The Badgers have chosen a successor to Barry Alvarez
Carlo Ancelotti to re-join Real Madrid as their manager, as he has left Everton.
Thanks to a rule in the NFL collective bargaining agreement, players like Julio Jones could soon be on the move.
Ben Roethlisberger takes a jab at his former OC in an interview on Tuesday.
"What the (expletive) are we doing?' We can't have this.
Upon arrival in the Buckeye State on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth has hit the reset button.
The Maple Leafs blew a 3-1 series lead against the Canadiens, leaving goalie Jack Campbell emotional and an offseason of questions in Toronto.
The NHL said Ryan Reaves used his body weight to force Ryan Graves' head into the ice, ripped off his helmet and pulled out a chunk of his hair.