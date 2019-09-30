Dear quarterbacks who become running backs: Slide

When the Ravens and Packers met in the preseason, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some simple and clear advice for budding franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson: Slide.

That’s advice every quarterback should take to heart. On Sunday, multiple young quarterbacks were reckless with their bodies when running with the ball beyond the line of scrimmage, and thus forfeiting all quarterback protections. Giants rookie Daniel Jones was doing it, Washington rookie Dwayne Haskins was doing it.

In many cases, defensive players who are so conditioned to staying away from the guys who wear red jerseys in practice and who otherwise operate with an invisible halo that, if violated, will trigger flags and fines shy away from delivering a clean, legal, and potentially devastating hit to a quarterback who voluntarily has become a running back.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick obviously coaches his guys to embrace the opportunity to treat a quarterback like a fullback. On Sunday, Jonathan Jones indeed went too far, dipping his helmet and adopting even if momentarily a launch posture before delivering a helmet-to-helmet blow to Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

But the message for all defensive coaches is clear: The quarterback who becomes a running back can be treated like any running back. Thus, the message for all quarterbacks is even more clear: Don’t give them the chance. Get out of bounds. Get on the ground.

Slide.