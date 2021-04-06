Dear NFL: Follow MLB's lead and use Super Bowl LVII to combat Arizona's planned voter restriction laws

Shalise Manza Young
·Yahoo Sports Columnist
·5 min read

Hey, NFL and NFL teams: 

I know 2020 was kind of a blur for many of us, what with the COVID-induced sameness of day-to-day life, when a great number of us found ourselves suddenly thrust into a routine that meant not only working from home but also becoming teachers, tutors, tech supporters, and Zoomers. And to be honest, it took its toll.

But that doesn't mean we've forgotten.

We haven't forgotten your solemn team statements after George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, your sudden interest in Juneteenth and encouraging team employees to patronize a Black-owned business or read a book by a Black author, or your token gestures like painting "End Racism" on fields for a couple of weeks. We haven't forgotten commissioner Roger Goodell's video where he said "We, the National Football League, condemn ... the systematic oppression of Black people.”

And this week, we saw the memo Goodell sent to league employees recently, which highlighted the voting rights efforts the league and teams promoted last year while almost blithely ignoring the actual depths of depravity Georgia lawmakers went to in their omnibus voting restriction law, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last month under a painting of a former slave plantation where 100 Black human beings had been kept in bondage. 

We're here to remind you of those past words and demand that if your current words have any meaning, it's time to act.

Super Bowl LVII is set to return to Glendale, Ariz. in February 2023. Yes, that's nearly two years from now. 

But what isn't two years from now are the voter suppression laws that Republican legislators in that state are trying to pass, laws that figure to disproportionately affect Black, Brown and Native voters in Arizona.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to take place in Arizona in 2023. Will the NFL have second thoughts in light of the state&#39;s planned voter restriction laws, especially after MLB pulled its All-Star Game out of Georgia? (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to take place in Arizona in 2023. Will the NFL have second thoughts in light of the state's planned voter restriction laws, especially after MLB pulled its All-Star Game out of Georgia? (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Via the Brennan Center for Justice, state legislators have introduced 23 bills around voting, including making absentee voting more difficult, making it easier to remove citizens from early-voting rolls, preventing voter registration drives on non-government property, and prohibiting two things that have been successful in other states: automatic voter registration and Election Day registration.

You have the power to stop these bills from passing, NFL.

(I reached out to the NFL for comment twice and did not get a response. George Atallah of the NFL Players Association, which has no say in where the Super Bowl is played, said voting rights are a priority for the union's social justice task force, and that both the task force and union executives are keeping a close eye on Arizona and other states.)

Instead of being reactionary, as Georgia-based companies like Coca-Cola and Delta were after that state's grotesque voting changes were signed into law, you can go to Arizona lawmakers (quietly, if you'd prefer) and tell them that Super Bowl LVII, and any Super Bowl after that, won't be in their state if they pass these bills. 

You wouldn't be alone in this action, either. You saw MLB's decision to move this year's All-Star game out of Georgia, and in 2017, North Carolina's attempt at a so-called "bathroom bill" cost it an estimated $3.76 billion after the NCAA pulled tournament games and the NBA pulled its All-Star Game from there.

North Carolina rescinded the bill, but the financial damage was done.

In 2015, the NCAA — which is headquartered in Indianapolis — pressured the state of Indiana over a "religious freedom restoration" law that targeted LGBTQ individuals, and the law was altered.

But even if telling Arizona to nix its racist anti-voting bills or lose the Super Bowl wasn't so clearly the right thing to do, the vast majority of your fans agree. According to a January Data for Progress poll, 67 percent of Americans support Congress' H.R. 1, the "For the People Act," which includes a host of changes meant to make the right to vote easier, not harder, for all.

And NFL, you've fought for the right side of history before, remember?

In 1991, team owners voted to pull Super Bowl XXVII out of Arizona and move it to the Rose Bowl because Arizona voters didn't make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid holiday. 

King is an icon, and so much of what he fought for are things we're still fighting for today, but a holiday is window dressing.

Hosting a Super Bowl is a privilege. Voting is fundamental right. In the last few months after Democrats, buoyed by Black voter turnout in particular, elected Joe Biden to the presidency and then elected Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to Georgia's U.S. Senate seats, the reaction in Republican-led state legislative bodies hasn't been to do a better job of convincing citizens to vote for them. It's been to make voting harder for those who historically don't vote for them. As of March 24, the Brennan Center counted over 350 proposed laws aimed at restricting voting, across numerous states.

You offered your stadiums as voting sites last November. You've said, as individual teams and as a league, that voting rights is a key issue for you. You've acknowledged the historical and continuing oppression of Black Americans and other marginalized communities. You know that over two-thirds of your players are Black, and they are growing less and less afraid every day to exercise their power to push for change. (To be clear, it's not on those Black players to convince you or anyone else that they deserve the rights codified to them in our Constitution.)

Actions are always more powerful than words. 

It's time to act, NFL. Tell Arizona Super Bowl LVII is gone from Glendale unless legislators kill these voter suppression bills.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Masters odds: Jordan Spieth, fresh off first win since 2017, is the most popular bet to win this week

    Jordan Spieth broke a nearly four-year tournament title drought last week.

  • Joe Douglas explains trading Sam Darnold, potential of drafting a QB at No. 2

    Sam Darnold is off to Carolina and BYU's Zach Wilson is looking like he'll be the Jets QB of the future. Jets GM Joe Douglas explains what went into the decision of trading Darnold and why it's a fair assessment the Jets will be taking their future QB No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • National Title overreaction: Baylor bounces Gonzaga

    Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap the Gonzaga vs Baylor National Championship late-night from inside the bubble. How did Baylor dismantle Gonzaga? Will the Zags bounce back next March? Pat & Pete also react to North Carolina's hire of Hubert Davis to replace Roy Williams. Can Davis be the next Juwan Howard and lead his alma mater back to glory?

  • Eagles have spent the 4th most NFL draft capital on WR position in last decade

    Eagles have spent the 4th most NFL draft capital on WR position in the last decade

  • Faith leaders call for elimination of Senate filibuster

    A coalition of faith leaders and activists on Monday demanded the elimination of the Senate filibuster, wading into a crucial debate in Washington with a 50-50 Senate and President Joe Biden eyeing ambitious legislation on expanding voting rights, stemming gun violence and other proposals that face opposition from Republicans. Led by prominent progressive pastor the Rev. William Barber and other ministers, the group spoke out against the arcane procedural tactic, which enables a single senator to halt action or votes.

  • Thousands of US police officers and public servants have reportedly used Clearview's controversial facial recognition tech without approval

    BuzzFeed News reported that police departments and government agencies have been using the software "without training or oversight."

  • Republicans Embrace 'Cancel Culture,' Cancel Coke, Baseball and Democracy

    I’m against cancel culture.

  • NCAA may consider single site for part of future tourneys

    The NCAA used the single-site concept for its marquee championship out of necessity. Now it could become part of the tournament's future. A day after crowning a national champion for the first time since 2019, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told reporters that the successful men's college basketball tournament held primarily in Indianapolis and exclusively in Indiana could create a late-round model for future tourneys.

  • Pro Football Focus sends Bears familiar name in first round of 2021 NFL Mock Draft

    The Chicago Bears land a popular pick in Pro Football Focus' latest 2021 NFL mock draft

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs claims of workplace religious bias

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped a chance to further expand religious rights, turning away two cases in which employees accused companies of violating federal anti-discrimination law by insufficiently accommodating requests for time off to meet religious obligations. The justices declined to hear appeals by two men of different Christian denominations - a Jehovah's Witness from Tennessee and a Seventh-day Adventist from Florida - of lower court rulings that rejected their claims of illegal religious bias. Lower courts found that the accommodations the men sought would have placed too much hardship on the employers.

  • Chicago mayor urges new police foot-chase policy after boy shot and killed

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday called for the city to create a new foot-pursuit policy after a police officer shot and killed an 13-year-old boy during a foot chase in an alley a week ago. Adam Toledo was shot in the chest by an unidentified police officer at about 2:30 a.m. local time on March 29 in Little Village, a neighborhood in the city's West Side, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said. "Tragedies like these underscore the urgency of reforming CPD's foot pursuit policy not tomorrow, but now," Lightfoot said during a news conference on Monday.

  • Sinema Calls on Senators to ‘Change Their Behavior’ Instead of Eliminating Filibuster

    Senator Kyrsten Sinema called on colleagues to “change their behavior” and work for compromises instead of attempting to eliminate the Senate filibuster, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. “When you have a place that’s broken and not working, and many would say that’s the Senate today, I don’t think the solution is to erode the rules,” Sinema told the Journal. “I think the solution is for senators to change their behavior and begin to work together, which is what the country wants us to do.” Sinema’s comments come amid pressure from progressive Democrats to eliminate the filibuster entirely, and allow legislation to pass the Senate with a simple majority in place of the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster. Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) has floated changing filibuster rules to make the procedure more difficult to use, without eliminating the filibuster entirely, however Sinema refused to discuss that possibility. The purpose of the Senate is “to craft bipartisan solutions to solve the challenges we face in our country,” Sinema said. The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Amid Republican opposition, Democrats used budget reconciliation rules to pass their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill by a simple majority. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) announced on Monday evening that the Senate parliamentarian approved using budget reconciliation for two additional bills, which could allow Democrats to pass the Biden administration’s infrastructure package.

  • The Levys Showed Us All How To Dress With Their SAG Award Looks

    The Levys are the only reason to watch awards shows this season One of the hardest things about 2020 (a year filled with just so many hard things, you might remember) was saying goodbye to Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis Rose as Schitt’s Creek aired its final season. But lucky for us, this year’s awards season []

  • George Floyd's addiction could change how we talk about drug use and Black Americans

    George Floyd's death launched a global civil rights movement. The trial over his death could shape how Americans view addiction and racial injustice.

  • Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell named one of the worst draft mistakes since 2018

    The Raiders selected Clelin Ferrell with the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NFL draft despite many draftniks ranking him much lower. The team passed on several high-impact players, such as Devin White, Josh Allen, Ed Oliver and Brian Burns. Ferrell hasn’t been a bad player in the NFL, but he hasn’t lived up to the hype of a top-five pick. In a recent article by Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report, the pick of Ferrell at No. 4 was named among the worst draft mistakes over the last three years. Entering 2021, the Raiders desperately need Ferrell to take a step as a pass rusher

  • 3 potential suitors to trade for Falcons’ No. 4 overall pick

    After Tuesday's report that the Atlanta Falcons have been receiving calls for their No. 4 overall selection and "are open to moving" the pick, the Trey Lance/Justin Fields sweepstakes is officially underway.

  • Police officer killed in Capitol vehicle attack will lie in honor

    The U.S. Capitol Police officer who died on Friday after a motorist rammed a car into the police and brandished a knife will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda next week, congressional leaders said on Tuesday. William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force and father of two children, died at the hospital after he was struck by the vehicle, the district's Metropolitan Police Department said. "It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans, particularly his children Logan and Abigail, as will the knowledge that so many Americans mourn with and pray for them at this sad time," House of Representatives' Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

  • PHT Morning Skate: Frozen Four preview; 2021 All-Hockey Hair Team

    Tuesday's collection of links.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns on Anthony Edwards: ‘He’s the Rookie of the Year’

    Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns on Monday offered high praise for Anthony Edwards, and the veteran wanted his message to be heard loud and clear: Edwards is the Rookie of the Year. Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns on Monday offered high praise for Anthony Edwards, and the veteran wanted his message to be heard loud and clear: Edwards is the Rookie of the Year. He’s the Rookie of the Year. I don’t know what else to say. He has proven it in the history books, he has proven it to his teammates and he has proven it to this league, I believe, why he was picked No. 1, Karl-Anthony Towns told reporters.