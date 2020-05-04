'Dear Cincinnati': Andy Dalton thanks city with video message

Andy Dalton has a lot to thank Cincinnati for and did so Sunday with a video to fans. Dalton, who was released by the Bengals on Friday, signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys the following night.

Dalton began the clip on Instagram with “Dear Cincinnati” and interspersed game highlights with clips from his foundation and messages to the fans.

Dalton, 32, was the Bengals’ 35th overall pick in the 2011 draft and has the second-most quarterback starts in franchise history. It was long expected he’d be on his way out of town, especially after the team took quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in last month’s draft.

The same year he was drafted, Dalton and his wife, J.J., started the Andy & JJ Dalton Foundation. It provides “support, resources and experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families."

One of its most famous moments came at the end of the 2017 season. When the Buffalo Bills broke their playoff-less skid with help from a Bengals victory in the finale, Bills fans donated en masse to the foundation. It received more than $415,000 in donations from Buffalo faithful.

And when the Bengals released their longtime quarterback, it again saw a spike in donations. In the first 24 hours, the foundation received about 900 donations totaling more than $25,000, per Cincinnati.com. Many were in the amount of $14, or some variation of it, for his jersey number.

Dalton grew up in Katy, Texas, just outside of Houston and played collegiately at TCU in Fort Worth. He used to spend his offseasons in Dallas, where he now will back up fifth-year starter Dak Prescott.

Andy Dalton delivered a video message to thank Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

