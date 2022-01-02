‘Dear Carolina’: Record-setting QB Sam Howell says goodbye to UNC, declares for NFL draft

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Sam Howell made official Saturday what long has been expected around the North Carolina football team.

The record-setting junior quarterback confirmed he’s entering the NFL draft, declaring his intention to embark on a professional future, and saying goodbye to the Tar Heels and “the best three years of my life” in a 3½-minute video posted on social media.

“Dear Carolina,” Howell began in the video, seated on a stool atop the midfield logo on the Kenan Stadium field at nighttime, beneath the lights of the empty stadium and framed by the baby blue surroundings in Chapel Hill.

“It’s nearly impossible to condense the greatest three years of my life into a letter,” he said, reading from a piece of paper in the video posted late Saturday afternoon. “So here is my best shot.”

Sam Howell celebrates after running for a touchdown during North Carolina’s rally past Wake Forest in November.

The 21-year-old Howell’s college career came to an end Thursday with North Carolina’s 38-21 loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. He used one of his often-repeated phrases after the game that day at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, near his hometown of Indian Trail, saying he still had decisions to make on whether to stay in college or pursue the NFL, and he would be praying for guidance.

He’s rated as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft class, and projected to be taken before the second round is done. Some NFL evaluators rank Howell as the third-best quarterback prospect in the draft, behind Matt Corral of Ole Miss and Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh. Other analysts have Howell among the top five quarterback prospects, with Malik Willis of Liberty and Carson Strong of Nevada also in the mix. The draft is scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Howell claimed 21 school records across the last three seasons at North Carolina and grew into the Tar Heels’ all-time leader in total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns and total touchdowns, while displaying an unflinching toughness for absorbing big hits and breaking tackles.

He ranks fifth all-time in Atlantic Coast Conference history with 10,283 career passing yards, behind only Philip Rivers of North Carolina State, Pickett, Tajh Boyd of Clemson and Ryan Finley of N.C. State, all of whom were four- or five-year players in college.

Howell’s career passing yards place him ahead of former Clemson stars Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence on the ACC’s all-time list, both of whom, like Howell, stayed three years in college. Howell’s 92 career passing touchdowns check in third in ACC history, and are the most ever by a league quarterback in three seasons or fewer.

“Dear Carolina, my three years here have been the best three years of my life for so many reasons,” Howell said in the video Saturday. “The relationships that I built here are some that I’ll cherish forever. The memories that I’ve made here will certainly last forever. Being the position that I’m in today is because of all the amazing people God has placed in my life. I have so many people to thank for what they have meant to my life.”

True freshman Drake Maye and sophomore Jacolby Criswell figure to compete for North Carolina’s starting quarterback job next season. They backed up Howell this season and shared the quarterbacking duties in North Carolina’s defeat of Wofford on Nov. 20, the only game and starting assignment Howell missed during the last three years, as the Tar Heels went 7-6 in 2019, 8-4 in 2020 and 6-7 this season.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell picks up yards on the run as South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, left, gives chase Thursday in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Howell threw for 205 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown pass to tight end Garrett Walston, and was bottled up for a season-low 3 rushing yards during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl game loss to South Carolina on Thursday — minimal production by his prodigious standards.

The inconsistent Tar Heels became heavily reliant on Howell to deliver through the air and on the ground this season. He entered the bowl game ranked seventh nationally with an average of 334.3 yards of total offense per game. He supplied five 300-yard passing games, five 100-yard rushing games, plus two more 98-yard rushing games, and accounted for 35 touchdowns this season.

He ran 13 times during the bowl game loss to South Carolina and the Gamecocks also dropped him for four sacks, with Thursday becoming typical of the punishment Howell has endured this season, whether carrying on his 183 rushing attempts (15.3 per game) or being sacked a whopping 48 times by opposing defenses.

“Scripture tells us when we acknowledge God in all our ways, He will direct our path,” Howell said in the video. “These past three years, and especially past few months, have been a whirlwind, but I have a lot of peace about the next chapter in my life. With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be entering the 2022 NFL Draft. I’ll forever be grateful for my time here at Carolina and for all the people who made it so special. Chapel Hill will always hold a special place in my heart. I don’t know exactly what the future holds, but I’m hopeful and I know whatever it may be, it’ll be good. God bless.”

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell warms up Thursday before the Duke’s Mayo Bowl game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

North Carolina subbed in Maye for the final 50 seconds of Thursday’s bowl game. On the Tar Heels sideline, Howell could be seen exchanging hugs and well-wishes with a number of team members. Then, he was the last North Carolina player to leave the field at Bank of America Stadium, as he said, “just trying to take everything in.” He said in the postgame locker room, he made the rounds from one teammate to the next while expressing gratitude and appreciation.

“Just went around and thanked everybody,” Howell said after Thursday’s bowl game, “and just told everybody on the team that I love them. If this is my last game, it was a fun ride, a fun journey. I still have some decisions to make. So just in case today is my last game, I just wanted to thank everybody and tell everybody that I love them, and if they ever need anything from me, just give me a call.”

North Carolina coach Mack Brown has said since the spring, if not longer, that he expected this season to be Howell’s final year of college football. Howell graduated in December and participated in the team’s Senior Day activities Nov. 20 at Kenan Stadium, though he continually left the door at least cracked on a possible return to the Tar Heels for next season.

“I brought him up in front of the team and talked about he’s such a warrior, he’s such a competitor,” Brown said after Thursday’s bowl game. “Most quarterbacks of his status that are first-round draft choices would not have played. … He fought his guts out.

“We’d obviously love to have him. If not, some pro team’s going to be really lucky to get a guy who loves football and competes at the highest level, and that I admire so much on and off the field.”

The first start of Howell’s college career came against South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. He threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to cap scoring drives of 98 yards and 95 yards, while leading North Carolina to a 24-20 comeback victory despite a bout with dehydration in that 2019 season opener, the first game of Brown’s second stint on the job.

“It kind of all just comes full circle,” Howell said during the lead-up to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. “That was my first start playing in Charlotte, my hometown, against South Carolina. That was a pretty cool game for us and being able to go there again and play those guys, it’ll be a lot of fun. It’ll be cool just to be back home. A lot of people can come to the game and stuff, so it’s just an awesome opportunity for us. So it’s definitely something that I’m going to try to take advantage of and just try to soak it all in.”

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Sam Howell, North Carolina quarterback, declares for 2022 NFL draft