De'Anthony Melton nails it from behind the arc
The Hall of Famer called the network 'irresponsible' in a social media response.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Tampa Bay is a practical lock to win the NFC South.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was officially introduced by the Dodgers on Wednesday after he signed a record 12-year, $325 million deal with the team.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Need help with your Week 17 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
From a dominant national title run to a bit of déjà vu in the NCAA tournament, here are the biggest moments from college basketball in 2023.
For all the talk of money, celebrity, franchise relocation and off-field frustration, sports always come back to the games.
With the "merger," a dominant (and heated) Ryder Cup win and more LIV Golf deflections, golf had a busy year in 2023.
Women's college basketball had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from LSU's rise to Caitlin Clark's dominance to UConn's fall. Here are the top moments of 2023.
Dramatic finishes, a playoff controversy and a coach we couldn't look away from. It was a memorable 2023 in college football.