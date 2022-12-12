De'Anthony Melton with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
De'Anthony Melton (Philadelphia 76ers) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/11/2022
De'Anthony Melton (Philadelphia 76ers) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/11/2022
One way for taxpayers to save money on their tax bill is via a strategy called "bunching deductions." This technique, in which taxpayers accelerate or defer income in order to exceed the standard deduction in a given tax year, took … Continue reading → The post This Chart Illustrates How One Strategy Can Shave More than $1,000 Off Filers' Tax Bills appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
American forces killed two Islamic State group officials on Sunday in a helicopter raid in eastern Syria, U.S. Central Command said.
The Lakers got past the Pistons 124-117 on Sunday to end their six-game road trip with a 3-3 record.
Canon Curry stole the show after his dad finished an interview following the Warriors' win over the Celtics.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on December 12th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
It was a tough night all the way around for the Boston Celtics as they get crushed by the defending champs Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area.
Jayson Tatum struggled again versus the Warriors, and Kendrick Perkins didn't shy away from giving a candid assessment of the Celtics star's performance in the 123-107 loss.
The Kings reportedly are in the mix to trade for Kyle Kuzma, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
Khris Middleton injured his ankle and the Bucks lost 97-92 to Rockets. Giannis Antetokounmpo tied a season-low with 16 points.
Jayson Tatum may not agree, but Joe Mazzulla and Jaylen Brown acknowledged Boston did not play their brand of basketball on Saturday.
One way or another, it feels like change is coming to the Bay Area. Myers could be the first wave of that.
In what looks like a scene from Caddyshack, Michael Knoll (@turfknoll on Instagram) captured an insane shot in even more insane weather.
Former Celtics great Paul Silas reportedly died on Sunday at the age of 79. He played four seasons in Boston and won two championships.
With Stephen Silas out after his father’s death, Jalen Green (on offense) and Jabari Smith Jr. (on defense) led an inspired #Rockets effort in an emotional, feel-good win over Milwaukee.
Kyle Shanahan was impressed with the rookie's skills, cocky competitiveness and willingness to push whoever he was playing with on the scout team.
The Lakers defeat the Pistons, 124-117. LeBron James recorded 35 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis added 34 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in the victory. Bojan Bogdanovic tallied a season-high 38 points, along with four rebounds for the Pistons in a losing effort. The Lakers improve to 11-15 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 7-22.
On ESPN's "NBA Countdown," Warriors forward Draymond Green stated that he's 'not concerned' about other Western Conference teams.
Brock Purdy's day started with a botched audible that led to a crushing hit and ended with an emotional hug with his family and congratulations from Tom Brady. In between came a stretch of nearly flawless play that made Purdy's first career start a very successful one. Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and San Francisco's vaunted defense spoiled Brady's Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.