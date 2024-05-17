Dean's heroics lead Plainsmen over Fillies

May 16—GILLETTE — Laramie's Rachael Dean walked away the hero during the Plainsmen's opening game of this weekend's state softball tournament.

With a tight one-run lead in the top of the seventh, Cody elected to walk Laramie's Brooklyn McKinney to load the bases for the Plainsmen. The decision turned out to be a costly one, as Dean sliced a two-RBI single to left field to give the Plainsmen a 6-5 lead going into the bottom of the seventh.

Paige Kuhn was able to close out the Fillies on the mound in the bottom half of the frame, giving the Plainsmen their first state tournament win since 2022.

"I honestly was pretty nervous," Dean said with a laugh. "I wasn't expecting the walk (before my at-bat), but I just believed in myself and took a big, deep breath."

Laramie went into the tournament as the No. 4 seed out of the East Conference, while the Fillies were the No. 1 out of the West. The comeback win also served as a statement for the rest of the state, senior Emilee Sirdoreus said.

"It was a pretty important win," the shortstop said. "I feel like a lot of people underestimate the No. 4 seed, and we came out and proved that we came out to compete and we came out to win."

The Plainsmen struck first with a three-run first inning, including a two-RBI double from Sirdoreus. She later scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Marisol Gomez.

The Fillies responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame, and the 4-3 lead stuck until Laramie tied the game with a solo home run from McKinney in the fourth. Cody reclaimed the lead one inning later, but Dean's two-RBI single in the seventh sealed the win for the Plainsmen.

Sirdoreus led Laramie at the plate, going a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. The senior's experience and leadership was a welcomed sight for Laramie coach Luke Andrews.

"(She's a) senior leader," Andrews said. "She's been our senior captain and shortstop, and she's been playing since she was a freshman. She really balled out for us. She had a lot of great hits, and in some clutch spots, as well."

Paige Kuhn earned the start in the circle for the Plainsmen, tossing a complete game while allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits while striking out four. After surrendering four runs in the first inning, Kuhn settled in, allowing just one more the rest of the way.

"After that first inning, things could have very easily snowballed," Andrews said. "But (Kuhn) found a way to calm herself down a little bit. Not just her, but in the field, as well.

"We made a few mistakes, and then I think we played pretty much mistake-free softball the rest of the game."

Cody's Riley Simone also pitched a complete game, allowing six runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts. The Plainsmen's ability to hang around after an eventful first inning before eventually earning a comeback win was just another example of what Andrews has been preaching to his players all season long.

"We've been resilient, especially these last couple weeks," Andrews said. "I think that's just what that was at the end: A little bit of resiliency. You have runners on second and third and then you get two outs all of a sudden, and it's like, 'OK, a lot of bad stuff could happen,' but they walk (McKinney), and we had confidence in Rachael there.

"She came up, and she clutched up for us. Obviously, we found a way to win the ball game."

Laramie will next face East No. 2 seed Thunder Basin in the second round at 10 a.m. Friday. The Bolts beat Natrona County 9-7 during Thursday's opening round.

The winner between the Plainsmen and Bolts will advance to the semifinals Friday afternoon. The loser will drop to the elimination bracket against the winner of Green River and Rock Springs.

"Any time you're the No. 4 seed, you have a tough road," Andrews said. "Sometimes, people question whether or not you deserve to be here, so my message (to the team) was, 'Hey, we just proved to everybody that we do deserve to be here, and we can go out and compete with anybody.'"

