DeAngelo Williams heading into the squared circle

Veteran running back DeAngelo Williams hasn’t found work in football, but is finding a way to stay busy.

According to Brian Campbell of CBSSports.com, the free agent is apparently going to work for something called Impact Wrestling.

Williams is scheduled to compete in a tag team match with Moose (former NFL offensive lineman Quinn Ojinnaka) at Impact’s Slammiversary XV pay-per-view on July 2 in Orlando, where they will face Chris Adonis and Eli Drake.

In April, Williams and his former Panthers teammate Gary Barnidge rescued Moose from an attack by another wrestler, so it makes sense that they’d team up in the future.

While he doesn’t have the star power of a Rob Gronkowski (which explains the fact Williams is not appearing at a WWE event), he has long been a fan.

The Steelers let him walk as a free agent this offseason. The 34-year-old gained 343 yards on 98 carries last year, so it seems his football days have passed.