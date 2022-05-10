DeAngelo Hall's way-too-early NFC division champion predictions
NFL Network's DeAngelo Hall gives his way-too-early NFC division champion predictions. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's DeAngelo Hall gives his way-too-early NFC division champion predictions. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Justyn Ross is exciting in camp, though he shows signs of rust factor
Austin Reiter is back in Kansas City, so soon that he barely had time to leave. The Chiefs signed Reiter today, just four days after cutting him. A center who started 32 games for the Chiefs from 2018 to 2020, Reiter spent time with both the Dolphins and Saints in 2021 before returning to the [more]
The Steelers are trimming up the roster ahead of minicamp.
This former Eastern Washington star has modeled his game after Julio Jones and you could see that at Chiefs rookie minicamp.
Lions cut 5 players to make room for the UDFA class, including waiving one player with an injury settlement
Are the Green Bay Packers not done adding to their wide receiver room? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport thinks they could be in the market for some of the top veterans still available. "This is a great wide receiver market for the Packers, and I think ...
Tom Brady agreeing to FOX Sports as its lead NFL analyst after he's done playing might surprise some, but the network is making it worth his while.
Former #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill spoke with actor Kevin Hart about the comeback victory over the Bills and his relationship with Patrick Mahomes. | from @EdEastonJr
We now know what Tom Brady will be doing once his on-field career ends. We’re still waiting for Peyton Manning’s post-playing plan to fully bloom. Despite a belief that Manning would align with one of the groups vying to buy the Broncos, Manning is playing it cool, and coy. Mike Klis of 9News in Denver [more]
Footage of Rich Strike lashing out at another horse after his Kentucky Derby Saturday victory has gone viral. So what prompted the horse’s outburst? Here’s what one horse racing professional thinks happened.
Landry's free agency hasn't gone the way he expected after getting released by the Browns and turning down a 'nice sum' offer from the team:
James Bradberry’s $21.8 million salary cap hit was unsustainable in this 2022 season. That is one reason the Giants released their best defensive back on Monday. But they also cut him because the new regime had a lower opinion of the player than the last GM and head coach did. Bradberry, 29, learned early this offseason that he was no longer wanted, which is why he stayed away until the team ...
Just one week after signing an undrafted free agent contract, Master Teague has been released.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill took plenty of criticism last week when he said he didn’t see it as his job to mentor rookie quarterback Malik Willis. Chiefs coach Andy Reid says that in 2017, he told Alex Smith the same thing. But Smith mentored then-rookie Patrick Mahomes anyway. The Chiefs traded up in the first [more]
Odell Beckham Jr., James Bradberry and Jadeveon Clowney are among the top players who remain unsigned in the 2022 NFL free agency period.
Was Mike Zimmer an elite coach?
The Browns had a bird in the hand. They pursued the proverbial two in the bush. It worked. And yet they’re still clinging to the bird in the hand. Chris Simms and I spent plenty of time during Monday’s PFT Live fleshing out the argument that it’s wrong for the Browns to squat on quarterback [more]
The PGA Tour has denied players such as Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood the permission to play in next month’s first $25million Saudi rebel circuit event in England.
The Ravens withdrew their tender for running back Ty'Son Williams
With two outs in the ninth, the Cleveland Guardians had a 0.3 percent chance of winning the game. Then Josh Naylor took over against the White Sox.