DeAngelo Hall's top 5 toughest running backs to tackle

Associated Press

For someone who acknowledged being torn over leaving a Super Bowl champion and the bright lights of Los Angeles for Buffalo, Von Miller certainly looked at home wearing a Bills helmet in making his practice debut on Tuesday. Whether it was grooving to the music on the sideline, playfully posing to a photographer, providing tips to second-year defensive end Greg Rousseau or bursting off the line in forcing Josh Allen out of the pocket, Miller’s presence was apparent during the second day of the Bills’ voluntary workouts. “My first impression of him from him wearing the same jersey is outstanding and thankful,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said.