DeAngelo Hall wants to rejoin the Redskins, but this time, in the front office

Plenty of signs point to the Redskins making significant changes in the front office and coaching staff this offseason and former Pro Bowl cornerback DeAngelo Hall wants to help rebuild the organization.

"I've always wanted to be a part of this front office and help make the Redskins a dominant team again," Hall said via text message to NBC Sports Washington.

Hall's comments come amid speculation that Redskins' team president Bruce Allen could be on his way out. Allen has run the Redskins for a decade, and in that time the team has no playoff wins and a record of nearly 30 games under .500.

Since his playing career ended in 2017, Hall has kept plenty busy working with NFL Network (and for one season at NBC Sports Washington). He was also connected to potential coaching jobs with the Redskins and at the University of Maryland. As a player, Hall lined up at cornerback and safety for the Redskins during 10 seasons in the Burgundy and Gold. He made 23 career interceptions in Washington and made the Pro Bowl in 2010. Injuries marred his last four seasons as a Redskins, but from 2009 to 2013 Hall was a serious playmaker.

As an analyst Hall seems highly capable of breaking down defenses as well as grading personnel. And while he doesn't have personnel experience, multiple young players in the Redskins organization credited Hall for helping their careers develop, including Bashaud Breeland and Quinton Dunbar. Hall made such an impact on Dunbar that he changed his number to 23 after Hall retired.

Hall made clear he's not trying to replace Allen and that he could work with the current team president should he stay in position. Hall also doesn't expect to be named general manager; he just wants a role that can help the organization.

One big spot Hall could help? The Trent Williams' situation.

It might be impossible to fix the relationship between Williams and the Redskins, but if anybody could, Hall would be the guy. Throughout Williams' contract holdout this fall, Hall had the best pulse of the situation. In fact, for a while, it seemed like Hall was the only person with ties to ties to the Redskins organization speaking with Williams.

Now, obviously Williams won't come back to Washington as long as Allen is in charge. His recent comments have made that abundantly clear. Should Allen get fired, however, Williams does have one year remaining on his contract in Washington. Maybe Hall, in a front-office role, could convince Williams to come back to Ashburn and rescind his trade demand. Stranger things have happened.

The Redskins have a number of young players in the secondary with Dunbar, Fabian Moreau, Jimmy Moreland leading the way. Hall in the building every day could help those players.

Hall played for 14 seasons in the NFL, many of them at a high level. He's open about some of his missteps from when he was a young player and has a natural charisma that is hard to replicate. Ask Breeland or Dunbar how Hall helped their career. Ask Williams what Hall means to him on a personal level.

For a team that has burned many bridges with players, current and former, a guy like Hall could be a big asset.

