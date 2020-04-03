DeAngelo Hall unsure that Dwayne Haskins can be Redskins starting QB

As the NFL Draft creeps closer the discussion around the Redskins options with the second overall pick becomes more divisive, and much of that centers around quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Former Redskins cornerback and team captain DeAngelo Hall made no secret around what he thinks will happen for Haskins in Washington, and it's not good news.

"The jury is still out on this kid," Hall said of Haskins during an NFL Network segment.

When Ron Rivera took over as Redskins coach he brought a new type of energy to the building, and Hall doesn't think the 2019 15th overall pick will thrive.

"I don't think Dwayne Haskins is going to respond," Hall said. "Ron Rivera is an old school mentality type of coach. He wants competition. These young guys they want things given to them."

it doesn't help that the Redskins traded a fifth-round pick to get Kyle Allen, another young passer that played for Rivera the last two seasons in Carolina. To Hall, that move was a telling sign of the Redskins organizational belief in Haskins going forward.

"With Kyle Allen breathing down your throat you are not going to be able to make many mistakes. I love the kid but I don't know how [Haskins] wins the starting job. I really don't, with Ron Rivera knowing Kyle Allen. They traded a fifth-round pick for him."

Hall's comments make sense, especially considering that Rivera and new Redskins offensive coordinator Scott Turner worked closely with Allen last season. He will come to Washington already familiar with the offense and the scheme while Haskins will be playing catch up. It doesn't help either that due to Coronavirus concerns the Redskins won't have any in-person offseason work, a vital time for Haskins to get up to speed and build familiarity with the new coaching staff.

The other side of that equation is that despite an awful start to his rookie season, Haskins closed strong with his two best performances. He has a ton of talent and more mobility that people thought coming out of college, and while Rivera publicly challenged Haskins when he first took the job, the coach's tone changed about his QB during the NFL Scouting Combine. Rivera said more than once he was impressed by Haskins' work ethic and near constant presence at Redskins Park in the days before Coronavirus shut everything down.

Allen had almost the opposite performance in 2019. He started strong but regressed as the season went on. It's important to note too that after the Allen trade, Rivera said that he believes Haskins will go into training camp as the starting QB, words that weren't on accident.

Regardless, there will be a competition between Haskins and Allen this summer when the Redskins get back on the practice field, and Hall thinks it's Allen's job to lose.

