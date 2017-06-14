DeAngelo Hall takes a pay cut

DeAngelo Hall is back for a 14th season, but he won’t be making as much money as his contract originally called for him to get in 2017.

Hall told reporters at the Redskins facility on Wednesday that he agreed to a pay cut recently. Hall was set to make a base salary of $4.25 million and count just under $5.1 million against the salary cap in the final year of his deal. He didn’t share the details of the new arrangement.

Hall moved from cornerback to safety during the 2015 season, but he didn’t get too much time at the new spot last season because a torn ACL in the third week sent him to season-ending injured reserve. Coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday, via Brian McNally of 106.7 The Fan, that he thought Hall was “gaining momentum” at safety before the injury.

The position group looks different than it did when Hall went down. The team added D.J. Swearinger as a free agent, drafted Montae Nicholson in the fourth round and moved Su’a Cravens from linebacker as they reorganized the spot this offseason.