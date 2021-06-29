DeAngelo Hall says Giants, not Cowboys, are biggest threat to WFT in NFC East

D-Hall: Giants, not Cowboys, are biggest NFC East threat to WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After an improbable NFC East title in 2020 and an offseason full of roster upgrades, winning the division in 2021 now should be the expectation for the Washington Football Team.

However, if Washington isn't the team that takes home the division crown many experts and fans believe it will be the Dallas Cowboys that do. It makes sense, too, as they return star QB Dak Prescott after he missed 11 games last season with a fractured ankle.

But for former Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall, Dallas isn't the squad that the Burgundy and Gold should be worried about most in its own division.

"When I hear other people talking about the Dallas Cowboys in our division, I'm laughing," Hall said on 106.7 The Fan's BMitch and Finlay on Monday. "Because to me, that's a team that don't want it with Washington, just physically. To me, the team I'm scared of the most is the Giants."

Hall makes a valid point. Last year, although Washington won the division, New York beat them both times the two clubs faced off.

"They're probably the team that, in my opinion, played us the toughest," Hall said. "[They] didn't have great play at the quarterback position but still found a way to win."

In fact, the Giants have defeated Washington in five straight games, dating back to December of 2018. That's a long time that Washington has gone without defeating it's NFC East foe.

For the Giants to be successful in 2021, they'll need third-year quarterback Daniel Jones to make the leap and prove he's their signal-caller of the future. This year, he'll have a lot of help, too.

Similar to Washington, Joe Judge and company have done an excellent job adding offensive talent this offseason, signing dynamic wideout Kenny Golladay in free agency and drafting versatile receiver Kadarious Toney in the first round. Plus, star running back Saquon Barkley will be back after recovering from a torn ACL, too.

"They've done nothing but put more pieces around that quarterback, kind of the same way [Washington] has done offensively," Hall said.

The 2021 season is make or break for Jones, as the former Duke standout has zero excuses for any lack of success this fall. If he steps up, the Giants could be contending for the division. If he doesn't, they're likely moving on from him this offseason.

While Hall is admittedly a bit worried about the Giants, he does ultimately believe the NFC East crown will stay in Washington.

"I think this is our division to win. When you win the division, you got a home playoff game," Hall said. "So I'm very optimistic of this season and the success that this Washington Football Team can have."