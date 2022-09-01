DeAngelo Hall predicts all 17 games on Bills' 2022 schedule
NFL Network's DeAngelo Hall predicts all 17 games on Buffalo Bills' 2022 schedule.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to
The Donovan Mitchell trade awoke the NBA offseason from its slumber and impacted many teams around the league. Who won and who lost?
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will
Pittsburgh send 2 to IR and sign two back to the 53-man roster.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Who should be No. 1?
The New York Giants have released inside linebacker Blake Martinez less than a year after the veteran and former defensive captain sustained a torn ACL. The Giants announced the move late Thursday, adding it came after the team was awarded guard/tackle Tyre Phillips off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. Martinez joined the Giants as a free agent in 2020 after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
He's said family has always taken a "back seat" to football and it sounds like they're going to have to wait a little longer.
Are the Bears serious about leaving Soldier Field? They're as serious as a Bill Swerski heart attack. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently dropped a compelling nugget during an appearance on Pat McAfee's show. Biggs said that an announcement that the Bears are leaving their long-time home could happen by the end of 2022.
The Bears added a receiver to their roster claiming former Vikings wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Thursday.
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
Akiem Hicks takes to Twitter about the release of his former Bears teammate.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an injury update on the team's mascot Poe
The Utah Jazz are trading All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Giants unexpectedly released Blake Martinez, who's been a starter for the last two years
Cameron Smith probably expected doomsday predictions concerning his future in the majors following his £100 million switch to the Saudi rebel circuit, but he would surely not have anticipated the pessimism coming from a fellow golfer on the LIV Golf Series.