DeAngelo Hall moves from media to coaching, joining the Panthers

Former NFL defensive back DeAngelo Hall, after working in the media during the initial phase of his post-playing career, is now getting into coaching.

The Panthers have announced that Hall will become the assistant defensive backs coach with the Carolina Panthers. He previously worked for NFL Network.

Hall, the eighth overall pick in the 2004 draft, played in the NFL for 14 years, through 2017. He was a three-time Pro Bowler, and he once had four interceptions in one game — tying a league record. His 328 career fumble-return yards are an all-time record.

Hall played for the Falcons, Raiders, and Washington.

