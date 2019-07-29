DeAngelo Hall on the key to unlocking the Redskins' 'scary' defense

Former Washington Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall thinks the team's defense -- the secondary in particular -- could be a huge threat this season. But for that to happen, its leaders need to take charge.

Specifically, Hall was talking about cornerback Josh Norman and safety Landon Collins, the former New York Giant who the Redskins signed in March. They have different leadership styles, Hall said, but they'll complement each other as well.

"Landon is one of those quiet leaders who is going to lead by example," Hall told NBC Sports Washington at training camp in Richmond. "Josh is one of those leaders who's going to bark out his commands and expect you to follow him. So I'm excited to see what him and Landon and the rest of those guys can do, because I think this defense has a chance to be scary."

Hall -- who spent 10 of his 14 NFL seasons in Washington -- said he was "frustrated" with Norman last season as the team finished 7-9 and didn't make the playoffs. He said he thinks Norman's "very best is an All-Pro level," and he "didn't see that" from the 31-year-old corner last year.

Norman was second on the team with nine passes defended and three interceptions for 79 yards, and he had 64 total tackles. He was a Pro Bowler and named first-team All-Pro in 2015.

But Hall gets the vibe that things might actually be different for Norman this year.

"From talking to him [last week] and talking to coaches, I think we'll see the All-Pro Josh Norman," Hall said about his expectations for 2019.

"I think he needed to kind of just be woken up. You know a lot of us corners, sometimes you kind of get complacent in the position you're at. Josh kind of hears a lot of the talking, and he's working, he's grinding. Every coach I talk to, every player I've talked to says this is the Josh Norman they've never seen as far as preparation. You heard him say he's preparing his mind as well as his body.

"So I told him that I got his back. I'm looking forward to him having a great year, continuing to lead these guys."

Overall, Washington's defense finished the 2018-19 season ranked 17th in the league and 15th in passing yards per game with 237.1.

But, as NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey noted in March when the terms of Collins' deal with the team became public, the 25-year-old safety could turn out to be "the piece that elevates what was an average unit in 2018 into the top-third of the NFL."

Collins still has some growing to do, but he's an excellent tackler with a history of making key plays. He also has a mentality that could rub off on those around him.

"In Landon Collins the Redskins added a true leader -- a veteran guy who has made a bunch of plays, who's played in big games," Hall explained when asked what type of player Washington is getting in the safety. "He has the pedigree. He has the demeanor. I mean, the guy can do it all. I'm just talking about his mental makeup."

With the Giants -- who finished even lower than the Redskins in the NFC East at 5-11 -- Collins led the team with 96 tackles, adding four passes defended and one forced fumble.

"Physically, he can cover," Hall continued to say about Collins. "He can run. He loves to tackle. He's just the kind of guy to help bring a young guy like Monte Nicholson along because Landon is not just here to be a great player. He's here to help lead these other guys and help them become great players around him."

