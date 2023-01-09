DeAngelo Hall: 'I just don't understand' Brandon Staley's decision to play starters in Week 18

Associated Press

Not even the sight of his leading receiver being carted off the field with an injured back could alter Brandon Staley’s plan. The Los Angeles Chargers coach kept playing the starters Sunday and acting as though his team had something to play for, even though by the time the game began, it was clear it meant nothing. Not until the fourth quarter of what turned out to be a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos did Staley have all of them on the bench to eliminate the risk of another key injury for a team that was locked in to play the wild-card round in Jacksonville before its game began.