DeAngelo Hall eyeing future front office role after playing career is over

Washington Redskins safety DeAngelo Hall will suit up for his 15th season in the NFL this fall. The 33-year old defensive back took a pay cut to ensure he’d get the chance to stay with Washington as he doesn’t intend to hang up his cleats just yet.

However, Hall one day sees himself being on the other side of the bargaining table when his playing days are done.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Hall wants to move into an NFL front office after he retires from the league.

“I see myself in a suit doing something,” Hall said. “I don’t see myself on the field coaching. I see myself in the front office….I feel I can see talent.”

“I’m not saying I’m a mastermind or Bill Belichick,” Hall said. “But when you play the game, or you’re asked to do other things, like Doug, you have a little more feel than the guy who has been in the office his whole life. I wish it was the NBA where you could stop and go be a head coach or GM like that. I understand it’s a process, but it’s definitely something I want to get involved in.”

Hall has been a three-time Pro Bowl selection during his 14 years in the league. The eighth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft, Hall has played for the Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders and Washington during his career.

Hall played in just three games last season before a torn ACL ended his year.