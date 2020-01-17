DeAngelo Hall defends cornerback Josh Norman, but believes Redskins should move on

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman has drawn criticism because of his performance in D.C. during his 5-year, $75 million contract he signed in April 2016. Former Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall came to Norman's defense during a radio appearance with Craig Hoffman on 106.7 The Fan on Friday.

"He does compete, he's a competitor. And if I have a football player on my roster who's a competitor, who wants to be out there, who fights hard and plays hard, I'm [going to] find a way to put him in position to make plays," Hall said. "I think we could've done a much, much better job of putting Josh in position to make plays."

In November, then-interim head coach Bill Callahan benched Norman, and the 32-year-old cornerback played just 10 defensive snaps over the last six games of the season. Should Washington choose to cut ties with Norman this offseason before June 1, the team would save $12.5 million of cap space.

Hall, who interviewed for the Redskins' defensive backs' coaching position last January, said Norman wasn't given the chance to be the leader of the defense. Hall said some of that was self-inflicted because of Norman's habits and preparation, but a portion of that was because of schematics.

"I always told those coaches ‘If you want Josh to be a leader - because Josh wants to be a leader - you've got to put him in a position to make plays, the same way Carolina put him in a position to make plays," Hall said.

The peak of Norman's career came in 2015 under the direction of Washington's newly hired head coach Ron Rivera. In that all-pro season, Norman recorded 56 tackles, 18 passes defended, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two touchdowns.

Hall believes Norman still possesses that all-pro ability; it just needs to be tapped with the right defensive scheme. Hall compared the situation to Richard Sherman, who has revitalized his career in San Francisco after battling injuries.

"It's not because [Sherman] is the best lockdown man-to-man corner. It's because they play Sherm in a system that he's able to succeed and shine, and they put players around him so that he can make plays," he said. "If we [would've] done the same thing to Josh Norman, he could've been an all-pro player here, too, just like he was in Carolina."

Despite Hall's belief in Norman's ability, and the presumption that Rivera and new defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio will run a similar system to what Norman played in with the Panthers, the former Redskins defensive back doesn't think the $15 million price tag is worth it for a franchise that has other holes to fill.

"I, as a fan, would love to have Josh back on this team, in this defense that I feel will be similar to Carolina," Hall said. "But to me, it doesn't make sense to bring Josh back for $15 million. It's just a big pill to swallow when you can do a lot with that money on a team that needs a lot of help."

