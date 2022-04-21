DeAngelo Hall, Adam Rank: Way-too-early prediction for 2022 Bills
NFL Network's DeAngelo Hall and Adam Rank way-too-early prediction for 2022 Buffalo Bills. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The odds are in regarding the next destination of 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. Via PointsBet, the Jets are the 3-1 favorite to land Samuel. It makes sense, given that the Jets were ready to trade for former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Next on the list, at +400 (4-1) each, are the Packers, Saints, and Eagles. [more]
As things continue to deteriorate between All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel and the 49ers, the team is doing its due diligence on draft prospects. Tennessee receiver Velus Jones Jr. met with the 49ers today in a pre-draft visit in Santa Clara, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports. Oklahoma State receiver Tay Martin and SMU receiver Danny Gray [more]
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains why he's surprised WR Kadarius Toney isn't attending voluntary mini camp.
The Biden administration on Tuesday opened applications for a $6 billion program to help nuclear power plants struggling with rising costs as it seeks to stop the generators from shutting down. The U.S. nuclear power industry's 93 reactors generate more than half of the country's carbon-free electricity, according to the Department of Energy (DOE). The DOE said it will take applications from owners of nuclear plants for the first round of funding in its Civil Nuclear Credit Program until May 19.
In this Giants news conference, head coach Brian Daboll explains how voluntary training camp has been going thus far, Kadarius Toney not being at camp, and updates on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Deebo Samuel is looking for a new home. His usage in San Francisco, and what he can do on the outside, are reasons why.
Already at odds with Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns are choosing not to get into a public fight with him. No longer part of Cleveland's future, Mayfield is not participating in the team's voluntary offseason program as the team tries to work out a trade to get rid of the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. On Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski was reluctant to address the polarizing QB at all.
Geno Smith hasn’t signed with the Seahawks just yet. Although the Seahawks announced that they had signed Smith today, the NFL’s transaction wire said that the contract was disapproved by the league office. It is not immediately clear what the issue was with the contract, but no contract is official until the league office approves [more]
With the 2022 NFL Draft a mere eight days away, Tyler Forness predicts the first round in his latest mock draft. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
When 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel removed all evidence of the team from his social-media pages, it quite possibly wasn’t an act or a ruse or a negotiating ploy. Samuel may indeed be done with the 49ers. Things took a turn on Tuesday, in two different ways. First, Adam Schefter of ESPN declared on the air [more]
Tennis great Pam Shriver said that 'inappropriate' relationships between coach and player still exist and more needs to be done to address it.
Asante Samuel will forever have issues with Bill Belichick.
Joe Judge was called out by Patriots receivers saying "you don't know what you're talking about."
It hasn’t taken Davante Adams long to impress the Raiders with his hard work. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said today that Adams has been leading by example with his focus and determination every time he sets foot in the team facility. “Davante is a worker and he comes in with a purpose every day [more]
#49ers WR Deebo Samuel wants out and the #Chiefs are likely to be considered suitors for several reasons.
It'd be hard to argue against the first four players given to the Packers by Dane Brugler in his seven-round mock draft.
Novak Djokovic and Martina Navratilova have denounced Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this summer’s championships.
In the latest Draft Wire mock draft, the Cardinals don't trade Kyler Murray but do take a QB, setting up a scenario in which they will.