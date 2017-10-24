DeAngelo demotion is latest blemish in Rangers’ makeover

As a big-market NHL team fighting for headlines (preferably on the front or back page), the New York Rangers are no strangers to splashy moves.

Even so, this summer felt notably different, as we saw the end of several eras and a continued transition to, well, transition-friendly hockey.

With the boos cascading from the rafters at Madison Square Garden after a rough loss to the San Jose Sharks on Monday, the Rangers fell to 2-6-2 this season, leaving their makeover looking awfully ugly.

That's it, 4-1 and the boos rolling down at MSG toward the 2-6-2 Rangers — Steve Zipay (@stevezipay) October 24, 2017





It doesn’t look like the fun will start for a while.

Tuesday provides the latest reminder that these tweaks aren’t going so well, as the Rangers demoted Anthony DeAngelo on his 22nd birthday. You may remember DeAngelo as a significant part of the trade (along with the pick that became Lias Andersson) that sent Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to the Arizona Coyotes.

Thanks for birthday wishes! Old man lol — Tony DeAngelo (@TonyDee07) October 24, 2017





While DeAngelo has his issues, particularly in his own zone, many Rangers fans feel exasperated by how head coach Alain Vigneault uses younger players and utilizes different portions of the roster, most memorably in debatable deployment of Tanner Glass in previous years.

If nothing else, this might open the door for certain tweaks, most simply in returning to a traditional format of 12 forwards and six defensemen. The team recalled Boo Nieves in DeAngelo’s absence, for one thing.

Especially optimistic Rangers fans are even throwing around hypotheticals about space being made for Matt Duchene or Alex Galchenyuk, but that feels more like wishful thinking than anything at the moment.

Such tweaks might be a bit lofty (although, again, the Rangers aren’t the shy types when it comes to making waves), yet this situation doesn’t seem especially sustainable.