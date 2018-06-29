DeAndre Jordan will opt out of deal with Clippers, become free agent

DeAndre Jordan will reportedly opt out of his deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, and will become an unrestricted free agent. (Getty Images)

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan will opt out of his $24.1 million contract with the Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday afternoon.

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan will opt-out of his deal, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2018





Jordan will become an unrestricted free agent on Sunday morning, and “a pathway has been cleared to negotiate a deal with the Dallas Mavericks,” according to Wojnarowski.

Jordan will become an unrestricted free agent, and pathway has been cleared to negotiate a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. https://t.co/B2vcb5xipA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2018





The Mavericks have made Jordan one of their top targets this offseason, and hope to finally land the big man after a failed attempt in 2015.

The 29-year-old averaged 12 points and 15.2 rebounds per game last year for the Clippers, his tenth season in the NBA. His desire to leave Los Angeles was somewhat expected, especially after the Clippers’ move last week when they traded guard Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards for center Marcin Gortat.

