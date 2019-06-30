Report: DeAndre Jordan to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn

The Nets continued a successful free agency with the addition of DeAndre Jordan. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Brooklyn Nets were already one of the big winners of NBA free agency with the reported additions of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Then the team added another star.

Veteran center DeAndre Jordan will join the Nets in free agency, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Terms of the deal have not been reported.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Jordan just finished up a season split between the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks in which he averaged 11.0 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He’ll figure to give the Nets another imposing presence in the paint alongside Jarrett Allen.

More from Yahoo Sports: