DeAndre Jordan with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

Perhaps the defining game of the Michigan basketball season took place on Saturday night at the Crisler Center, as the Wolverines hosted the Indiana Hoosiers. Kobe Bufkin had a remarkable first half as the sophomore poured in 14 points in the first 20 minutes, but it wasn't enough as Michigan fell to Indiana, 62-61. Kobe Bufkin, Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard were doing it all for Michigan, once again, but this time it wasn't enough.