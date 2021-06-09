De'Andre Hunter injury: Hawks forward out for Sixers series, rest of season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noah Levick
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hawks' Hunter out for rest of playoffs with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter won't take part in his team's ongoing series against the Sixers

Atlanta announced Wednesday that an MRI on Hunter revealed a new small tear of the lateral meniscus in his right knee. The Philadelphia native is set to undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the postseason.

Hunter missed the first two games of the second-round series with what the Hawks described as right knee soreness. Solomon Hill started both games in his his place, totaling six points on 2-for-9 shooting.

Kevin Huerter played 36 minutes Tuesday night in Game 2 and was excellent, scoring 20 points off the bench. He started 49 regular-season games and would be a logical option to move back to the first unit. 

Regardless of the Hawks' next move, Hunter's injury is a significant blow. Tobias Harris found mismatch after mismatch at the start of Tuesday's game, and it's clear Hunter's defense on Harris and Ben Simmons likely would've been valuable in this series. Hunter, who averaged 15.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 23 regular-season games, also would've given the Hawks more offensively than Hill.

The 23-year-old graduated from Friends' Central, attended the University of Virginia and was the fourth pick in the 2019 draft.

Joel Embiid has played through a small lateral meniscus tear and posted 79 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals over the series' first two games. 

Outside of Embiid, no Sixers' status was in question leading into Games 1 or 2. Game 3 will be Friday night in Atlanta. 

Seth Curry has not felt his best since testing positive for COVID-19 in January but has been deemed good to play and did so well Tuesday, knocking down 5 of 6 three-point attempts.

“I feel fine," Curry said. “I don’t think until I get the full summer that I’ll be back to fully where I want to be, but I’m more than good enough. Coach is doing a good job of getting me rest when I need it. I’m in constant communication with them about how I’m feeling out there on the floor throughout the game. You’ve got to just play through a lot of stuff come playoff time.”

Recommended Stories

  • Sixers run away from Hawks in Game 2 to even series behind Joel Embiid's playoff career-high

    Joel Embiid scored a playoff career-high 40 points to and the Sixers pulled away in the second half for a 118-102 win over the Hawks in Game 2.

  • The Knicks Exit Interview: NBA Free Agency rumors, contract extensions and more | The Putback with Ian Begley

    After an incredible season, and disappointing first-round playoff exit, Knicks fans are left with some uncertainty about next steps for this young team. On this week's episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888sport, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson break down three big questions (and some smaller, more specific ones too): Can the current core stay intact? What comes next in terms of upgrading the roster? What was the moment we knew this team was special? Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • NBA playoffs: Joel Embiid, unlikely hero Shake Milton lead Sixers over Hawks in Game 2

    Joel Embiid was tremendous again and Shake Milton was an unlikely hero Tuesday night in the Sixers' 118-102 Game 2 win over the Hawks. By Noah Levick

  • LeBron James stats comparison: No. 23 vs. No. 6

    LeBron James is switching from jersey No. 23 back to No. 6. LeBron Wire examines how he's performed wearing each number during his career.

  • Kemba Walker trade: Celtics may part ways with guard, per report

    The Celtics' summer of change may involve Kemba Walker, who reportedly is expected to be traded this offseason.

  • Stephen A. Smith calls Ben Simmons out for 'issue of work ethic'

    Ben Simmons can't seem to figure out his shot this postseason, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has no pity for the Sixers star. By Adam Hermann

  • Hawks remain confident vs 76ers despite Embiid's dominance

    The Hawks return to Atlanta beaming with confidence in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers despite their inability to slow down, much less stop, Joel Embiid. The 76ers big man has scored 79 points in the first two games at Philadelphia to open the series, which is tied 1-1 heading into Friday's Game 3 in Atlanta - where the Hawks have won 13 consecutive games. ''I hope fans are ready to rock the house on Friday,'' Trae Young said after Philadelphia's 118-102 win in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

  • Steve Nash updates James Harden's injury status, will miss Game 3 vs. Bucks | Nets News Conference

    Nets head coach Steve Nash provides an update on James Harden's injury status saying the guard will be out Game 3. Nash does say Harden is progressing well and has a shot to come back Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nash also touches on how impressive forward Blake Griffin has been during the NBA Playoffs especially guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • NBA playoffs: Damian Lillard clowns Ben Simmons' free throws

    Ben Simmons continues to get picked apart by basketball fans everywhere - including one particularly notable name. By Adam Hermann

  • NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Cade Cunningham out front as No. 1 pick in loaded class

    Due to the NBA's pushed-back season, the draft will be a month later than usual, on July 29. USA TODAY Sports breaks down loaded class in mock draft.

  • Shake Milton saves Sixers as Philly evens series with Hawks

    Sure enough, Embiid — who had a sideline confrontation last season with Milton — rallied the forgotten guard with a pregame pep talk. “For some reason,” Embiid said, “I felt like he was going to be needed.” Milton buried a 32-footer and scored 14 points, and Embiid had a playoff-best 40 points and 13 rebounds to lead the 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 118-102 in Game 2 on Tuesday night and even the Eastern Conference semifinal.

  • NBA fines Miami Heat president Pat Riley $25,000 for tampering after LeBron James 'key under mat' comments

    The NBA fined the Miami Heat's Pat Riley $25,000 for violating anti-tampering rules after comments on radio about the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.

  • Eagles waive three players, including Jamie Newman

    The Eagles announced three cuts from their roster on Wednesday. Quarterback Jamie Newman and wide receiver Khalil Tate were placed on waivers while wide receiver Trevon Grimes was waived with an injury designation. The Eagles are set to fill one roster spot with wide receiver Michael Walker after agreeing to terms with him on a [more]

  • Draymond Green explains what puts him above Rudy Gobert in DPOY debate

    To Draymond, there is no doubt.

  • Eagles CB unit lands in the top-25 of a PFF ranking of all 32 NFL teams

    Eagles CB unit lands in the top-25 of a PFF ranking of all 32 NFL teams

  • Longtime Warriors assistant Jarron Collins splits with team, looking for head coaching job

    Jarron Collins has been on the Warriors staff since 2014.

  • The Lakers are staring at another patchwork offseason around LeBron James and Anthony Davis

    LeBron James delivered a championship to the Los Angeles Lakers, which makes his tenure a success, regardless of what happens next, but their first-round playoff exit could mean that success is behind them.

  • 2021 NBA mock draft: Round 1 pick projections for all 30 teams

    Ahead of the 2021 NBA draft lottery, we project first-round picks for all 30 teams with a mock draft based on current NBA standings.

  • Nets star James Harden will not play in Game 3 against Bucks

    The Nets will once again be without James Harden in their series with the Bucks.

  • Portland Trail Blazers Defect to RSN Powerhouse ROOT Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers are moving on from their RSN partner of 14 years to join an emerging superpower in the Pacific Northwest. The NBA franchise on Wednesday announced that it will make the jump to the Seattle-based ROOT Sports next season, bringing an end to its long association with NBC Sports Northwest. While financial […]