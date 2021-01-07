De'Andre Hunter with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press

The charges filed Tuesday stem from Ryan Ayers' relationships with two women over a four-year span in which he allegedly recorded them naked or while having sex without their consent. Charging documents say the St. Joseph County Cyber Crimes Unit recovered from Ayers' cellphone ''various images of naked women where they seem to be unaware that a photo was being taken of them. Two of the voyeurism charges against Ayers are felonies, while the third voyeurism count and the domestic battery count are misdemeanors.