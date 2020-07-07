DeAndre Hopkins zings Texans while responding to Patrick Mahomes deal

The last time that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins played a game, he was a member of the Texans taking on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Hopkins and the Texans took a 24-0 lead early in that game, but they wound up trailing by halftime after four touchdown passes by Patrick Mahomes wiped out the early deficit and sent Kansas City on their way to a 51-31 win.

It would be the last game Hopkins played for Houston as he was traded to the Cardinals in March amid reports of a bad relationship with Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. Hopkins hasn’t spent too much time looking back on his time with the Texans, but he did glance back at that final game in a Tuesday tweet referencing Mahomes’ contract extension.

“24 reasons why Mahomes deserves that. 0 Doubts he will win more Super Bowls,” Hopkins wrote.

Hopkins won’t face either of the AFC clubs this season, but the Texans will get a chance to come up with a better result when they return to Kansas City for the first Thursday night of the season.

