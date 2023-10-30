DeAndre Hopkins: They wrote me off; I feel like Geno Smith

Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins made four catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday, bringing back memories of Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

It was only his second career three-touchdown day.

"They wrote me off. I feel like Geno [Smith]," Hopkins said, via NFL Media, as he left the field.

The Seahawks quarterback famously said after the 2022 season opener, "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though."

Hopkins reminded everyone Sunday of the five times he was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro from 2015-2020. His touchdowns in rookie Will Levis' debut covered 47, 16 and 61 yards.

"I always want the quarterback to trust me, even if the DBs are on me and I look like I'm covered," Hopkins said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website, "and that’s what he did. That's what we talked about. We knew we were going to go out there and make those plays. He felt confident in me and trusted me. Obviously, I want to be there for my quarterbacks, especially a first-time starter – that helps build his confidence. It's not only me but Nick Westbrook(-Ikhine) as well. And the offensive line, you've got to thank them as well for blocking for us."

It was Hopkins' first career game with at least 100 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions and his 13th career game with at least two touchdown receptions. His only other career game with three touchdown catches was as a member of the Texans against the Chiefs on Oct. 8, 2017.

Only Davante Adams (90), Mike Evans (86) and Antonio Brown (76) have more touchdowns than Hopkins' 74 since Hopkins entered the NFL in 2013.

Hopkins last week was frequently mentioned as a possible trade candidate, but after his performance, Levis' performance and the Titans' win, that seems far less likely.

Through seven games, Hopkins has 31 catches for 504 yards and three touchdowns. It has him on pace for his best season since his last Pro Bowl season in 2020 with the Cardinals.

"I really don't care too much of what goes on outside of things that I can't control," Hopkins said. "I trust God. I've trusted God my whole life and for me to be the NFL playing football, I'm thankful. I really don't care about what goes on. I'm grateful to be here. I'm just thankful that I'm playing football today."