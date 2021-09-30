DeAndre Hopkins working at Thursday’s practice

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins played without practicing last week, but it doesn’t look like he’ll have to do the same this week.

Darren Urban of the team’s website reports that Hopkins is on the field and working with the rest of the team during the portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to the media. His level of participation will be noted on the team’s injury report.

Hopkins missed practice all of last week and on Wednesday because of injured ribs. Hopkins caught three passes for 21 yards while playing 61-of-67 offensive snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

Urban also notes that offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum (ribs), Justin Murray (back), and Justin Pugh (back) were not spotted on the field. All three players missed practice on Wednesday.

