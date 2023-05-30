Will DeAndre Hopkins upgrade one of Bengals’ biggest rivals?

It sure sounds like another big-name wide receiver could be joining the AFC North or some of the most direct competition for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023.

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly intend to release DeAndre Hopkins and it didn’t take long for Bengals rivals to come up in speculation and buzz.

Despite seemingly being strapped for cap space, the Kansas City Chiefs have come up in Hopkins buzz. That’s a chilling thought for opposing defenses considering Patrick Mahomes’ wideout group already boasts Kadarius Toney and others.

In the AFC North, a Cleveland Browns player is already recruiting Hopkins and one insider thinks it’s a sleeper situation to watch — which would make sense given he played with Deshaun Watson in Houston.

The Buffalo Bills also had talks about a potential Hopkins move.

Which is to say the offensive arms race in the AFC could be even tougher for the Bengals in 2023, not merely because of the arrival of Aaron Rodgers. It makes the development of corner Cam Taylor-Britt and that new-look safety room all the more important, to say the least.

