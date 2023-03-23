DeAndre Hopkins trade talk reportedly ‘headlined’ by Patriots rival

The AFC East could be on the verge of being put in checkmate with a report on Thursday claiming the trade talks for Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins are currently “headlined” by the Buffalo Bills.

Yikes.

The thought of Bills quarterback Josh Allen playing in an offense with both Hopkins and Stefon Diggs at receiver is absolutely ridiculous. This news comes after the team just upgraded their offensive backfield by signing former Patriots starting running back Damien Harris.

If you needed further proof that the Patriots are smack-dab in the middle of an AFC East arms race, this report from KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson would be it.

#Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins' trade market headlined by #Bills, per NFL sources. Five-time Pro Bowl selection has plenty of interest on trade market, but financial expectations might impact any further interest from #Chiefs #Ravens not among bidders, per sources. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 23, 2023

It’s disappointing that the Patriots weren’t one of the teams named as being in the hunt for Hopkins’ services. Of course, things could always change, and they could jump into the fray at some point.

There’s a growing feeling that they’d need a player like Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy or maybe even Odell Beckham Jr. to really take their offense over the top in an AFC East division that’s as scary as it’s ever been.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire