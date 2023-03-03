DeAndre Hopkins trade could come before start of free agency

The Arizona Cardinals could trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He is die more than $19 in salary this coming season and counts more than $30 million against the salary cap.

It is uncertain whether he fits in the Cardinals’ plans for this year and beyond, and he might not want to be part of what many consider a potential rebuilding season.

If a trade is going to happen, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes wit will happen soon.

“Probably within the next 10 days — you’re looking probably right before the start of the league year,” Rapoport told Jody Oehler on Fox Sports 910 AM in Phoenix. “That’s when most of these trades happen. I’m sure there have been conversations going on in Indy.”

The NFL combine is going on now in Indianapolis and every NFL team is in attendance.

The Cardinals would like to net a first-round pick for Hopkins but probably will have to accept a second-rounder and other picks this year or in the future.

Hopkins is coming off two seasons in which he missed a combined 15 games to either injury or suspension.

Free agency begins in a couple of weeks. Keep an eye on your social media for potential breaking news of a trade in the next few days.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire