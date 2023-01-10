DeAndre Hopkins' top plays 2022 season
Watch Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' top plays during the NFL 2022 season.
Watch Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' top plays during the NFL 2022 season.
The Bears had the league's worst record at 3-14. They're at the start of a rebuild. And yet, they're confident better days are ahead.
The Houston Texans on Monday reportedly joined the growing list of DeMeco Ryans admirers looking to make the 49ers' defensive coordinator their new head coach.
As with every season, Sean McVay likes to take a breath to assess his coaching future but, with or without him, Matthew Stafford assures he will return.
Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones demolished TCU safety Mark Perry on Stetson Bennett's TD run in the College Football Championship.
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
It’s entirely possible that Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will never play again in the NFL. But he’s not retiring. Wisely. Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Ryan told reporters on Monday that he has no immediate plans to call it a career. “Listen, I’m under contract, and until that changes, you kind of go to work,” [more]
The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
Best of luck to him.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
Who could replace Kliff Kingsbury, as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals? Here's a look at some potential options as the team's next coach.